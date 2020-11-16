Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 4,978 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,978 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCK. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 21,412 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 532,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after buying an additional 108,013 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 90,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 14,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 404,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after buying an additional 119,832 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCK opened at $21.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average of $21.25. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $21.35.

