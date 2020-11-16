Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 5,219 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 63.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,219 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,001,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,240 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,377,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,417,000 after buying an additional 710,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,608,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,749,000 after buying an additional 613,699 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,556,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,832,000 after buying an additional 351,679 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3,171.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,404,000 after buying an additional 291,727 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.32. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

