Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 5,219 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,219 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,278,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,416,904,000 after purchasing an additional 81,146 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,742,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $662,730,000 after purchasing an additional 219,134 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,657,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,923,000 after acquiring an additional 656,579 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,377,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,417,000 after acquiring an additional 710,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,556,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,832,000 after acquiring an additional 351,679 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $116.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.32. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

