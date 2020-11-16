Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 651 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.78 and a 200-day moving average of $129.00.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,831,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,815,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 494,213 shares of company stock valued at $69,461,646 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

