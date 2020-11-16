Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 921 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCL. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Davis Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000.

BSCL opened at $21.31 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.35.

