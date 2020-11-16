Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes $373,000 Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,292,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $719,274,000 after purchasing an additional 385,340 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 196.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. TheStreet raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.62.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $3,483,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 145,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $5,404,672.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,245,600 shares of company stock valued at $498,887,672 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $37.51 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $39.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day moving average of $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

