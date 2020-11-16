Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CHP.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.92.

TSE:CHP.UN opened at C$13.46 on Thursday. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a one year low of C$10.58 and a one year high of C$15.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion and a PE ratio of 7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.97, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.67.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

