CIBC Boosts Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$34.00

Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

POW has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$32.50 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$31.40.

Shares of TSE:POW opened at C$28.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 63.89, a current ratio of 77.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.48. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$17.47 and a 52-week high of C$35.15.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

