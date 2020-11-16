CIBC Boosts WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Price Target to C$15.00

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of WIR.U stock opened at C$13.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.19. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of C$6.19 and a 12 month high of C$15.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.20.

About WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

