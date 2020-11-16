CIBC Trims Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Target Price to C$22.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$23.00 target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.75 to C$22.50 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$23.56.

MI.UN opened at C$18.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.88. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a twelve month low of C$15.58 and a twelve month high of C$28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $676.53 million and a P/E ratio of 7.53.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

