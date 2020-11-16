ClearSign Technologies (CLIR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 18th. Analysts expect ClearSign Technologies to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect ClearSign Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $2.34 on Monday. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $4.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.78 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States. Its Duplex Plug & Play technology provides a direct burner replacement solution for traditional refinery heaters.

