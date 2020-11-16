Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $6,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at $27,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 98.5% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $207.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.33. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.26. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.31 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

In related news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total transaction of $3,211,271.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,084.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total value of $4,186,387.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,874,812.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,114 shares of company stock worth $9,216,128. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.23.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

