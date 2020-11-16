Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Announces $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.157 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of PSF stock opened at $26.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.66. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $32.85.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

