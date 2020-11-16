Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock opened at $12.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $15.72.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

