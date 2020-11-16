CoinEx Token Reaches Market Cap of $5.13 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $5.13 million and approximately $456,134.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00075762 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.25 or 0.00419625 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00022344 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.68 or 0.03189063 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00026262 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org.

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

CoinEx Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

