Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Comstock Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.60 target price on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Friday, October 9th. US Capital Advisors raised Comstock Resources from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.57.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Shares of CRK stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.96.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. Analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stuart D. Porter sold 9,842,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $55,118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth about $13,791,000. Deep Basin Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 5,243,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694,374 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,523,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,795,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at $3,224,000. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.