Consensus Trading 7.3% Higher This Week (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. Consensus has a market capitalization of $967,145.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Consensus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,246.14 or 0.99801477 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00031372 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003079 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006128 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00028613 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000378 BTC.

About Consensus

Consensus (SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 coins. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai.

Consensus Coin Trading

Consensus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

