ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ContraFect stock opened at $5.58 on Monday. ContraFect has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $146.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ContraFect presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases. Its pipeline consists of CF-301, a bacteriophage-derived lysin with potent activity against Staphylococcus aureus bloodstream infections; and CF-404, which composed of three fully human monoclonal antibodies designed to treat all seasonal strains of human influenza.

