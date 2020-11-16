Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Raised to C$1.50 at Scotiabank

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMMC. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.45 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) stock opened at C$1.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.07 million and a P/E ratio of -16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.78.

In other news, Senior Officer Gilmour Clausen acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,163,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,148,013.20. Insiders acquired a total of 117,000 shares of company stock worth $117,690 over the last three months.

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

