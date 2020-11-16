Cormark Boosts Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$52.00

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) had its price objective raised by Cormark from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AR Network reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$45.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$43.50 to C$47.50 in a report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$50.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

AIF opened at C$51.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$47.45. Altus Group Limited has a twelve month low of C$33.41 and a twelve month high of C$61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.10.

In other Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) news, Senior Officer Liana Turrin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.14, for a total value of C$156,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at C$1,075,637.32. Also, Senior Officer Michael Commons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.77, for a total transaction of C$273,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$389,798.09. Insiders have sold 14,028 shares of company stock valued at $765,742 over the last 90 days.

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

