Cormark Boosts Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) Price Target to C$20.00

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$16.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) stock opened at C$12.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -51.73. Martinrea International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$5.64 and a 1-year high of C$14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

