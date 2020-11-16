Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,211 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.3% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 90,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 8.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,214,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 61,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.2% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.8% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $123,883.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $45,606.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 41,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $1,317,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,735.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,296,225. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

NYSE:GLW opened at $35.83 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average of $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

