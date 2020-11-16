Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its products include CPI-444, Adenosine production inhibitor, Adenosine A2B antagonist and Interleukin-2 (IL-2)-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) inhibitors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

CRVS has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.02. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $6.88.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

