Cosmos (ATOM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $142.45 Million

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $5.11 or 0.00031372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, BitForex, GDAC and Hotbit. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $142.45 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,246.14 or 0.99801477 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003079 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006128 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00028613 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000378 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00079124 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 263,628,020 coins and its circulating supply is 205,843,417 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Hotbit, BitForex and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

