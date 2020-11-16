Covesting Price Reaches $0.72 on Major Exchanges (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. One Covesting token can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00004408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Covesting has a market capitalization of $12.92 million and $40,927.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Covesting has traded 34.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00075627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00419824 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00022335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $518.90 or 0.03187633 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00026299 BTC.

Covesting Profile

COV is a token. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io.

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

