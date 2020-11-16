Creative Planning Acquires 1,883 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 91,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial cut shares of PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.17.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

