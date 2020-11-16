Creative Planning Boosts Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 375.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $47.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $49.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $61,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $183,522 and sold 5,750 shares valued at $279,083. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.36.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

