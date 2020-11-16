Creative Planning Buys 1,968 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Creative Planning increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.18% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 191.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.4% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $552,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,700 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

ARCT has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $82.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $47.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.01.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 114.61% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

