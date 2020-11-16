Creative Planning Buys Shares of 69,377 iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 69,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,185,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 101,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $312,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 276.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter.

FALN opened at $28.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.87. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.47 and a 1 year high of $28.61.

