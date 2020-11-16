Creative Planning Grows Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 516.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

JKHY stock opened at $161.48 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $200.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.06 and a 200 day moving average of $172.00.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on JKHY. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 5th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Stephens raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.25.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.