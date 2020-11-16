Creative Planning Grows Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $889,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $751,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,084.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 370,639 shares of company stock valued at $18,472,145. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $49.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.93. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $52.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

