Creative Planning Purchases 1,169 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 11.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 483,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,602,000 after purchasing an additional 49,369 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 68.7% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 23,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 28.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 14,858 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,915,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Edison International stock opened at $64.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 64.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.45 and its 200-day moving average is $55.64. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.26%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.