Creative Planning Raises Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 13.1% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 16,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 70.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 945,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,477,000 after buying an additional 390,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 83,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 12,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

HZNP opened at $72.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.88. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $86.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The firm had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeff Kent sold 47,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $3,784,699.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,667,813.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 29,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $2,240,677.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,063 shares of company stock worth $7,912,687. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HZNP. Citigroup began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $61.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

