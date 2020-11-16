Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) a €16.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Independent Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €13.27 ($15.61).

Shares of ETR:SZG opened at €14.32 ($16.85) on Friday. Salzgitter AG has a fifty-two week low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a fifty-two week high of €20.73 ($24.39). The business has a 50-day moving average of €13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of €12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.53 million and a P/E ratio of -1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.19, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

