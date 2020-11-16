Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) a €68.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

G24 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.30 ($90.94) target price on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €73.20 ($86.12) price target on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €72.45 ($85.23).

ETR G24 opened at €66.15 ($77.82) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €73.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is €71.20. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 15.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion and a PE ratio of 2.98. Scout24 AG has a 52 week low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a 52 week high of €79.80 ($93.88).

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

