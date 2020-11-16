Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €65.00 Price Target for HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG)

Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HFG has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €54.57 ($64.20).

HFG stock opened at €43.80 ($51.53) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €47.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €43.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.26. HelloFresh SE has a 52-week low of €15.84 ($18.64) and a 52-week high of €56.40 ($66.35).

HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

