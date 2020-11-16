Critical Comparison: Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) & Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) and Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and Titan Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Jaffe Laboratories $30,000.00 563.78 -$7.63 million N/A N/A Titan Medical N/A N/A -$41.91 million N/A N/A

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Titan Medical.

Volatility & Risk

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Medical has a beta of 2.89, indicating that its stock price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and Titan Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Jaffe Laboratories N/A -622.53% -175.73% Titan Medical N/A N/A -226.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and Titan Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hancock Jaffe Laboratories 0 0 2 0 3.00 Titan Medical 0 1 1 0 2.50

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 782.87%. Titan Medical has a consensus target price of $1.25, suggesting a potential upside of 83.82%. Given Hancock Jaffe Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hancock Jaffe Laboratories is more favorable than Titan Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Titan Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories beats Titan Medical on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc., a development stage company, develops and sells biological based tissue solutions for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease in the United States and Europe. The company develops and manufactures bioprosthetic implantable devices for cardiovascular diseases, including the VenoValve, a porcine based device to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat chronic venous insufficiency; the CoreoGraft, a bovine based off the shelf conduit to be used to revascularize the heart during coronary artery bypass graft surgeries; and the Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, a porcine based heart valve designed to function like a native heart valve used for pediatric heart valve recipients. It also provides research, development, and contract manufacturing services. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc., a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures. The SPORT Surgical System enables surgeons to perform surgical procedures for gynecologic, urologic, colorectal, and abdominal indications. Titan Medical Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

