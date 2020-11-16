Critical Contrast: StarTek (NYSE:SRT) vs. HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI)

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) and HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.9% of StarTek shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of HireQuest shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of StarTek shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.8% of HireQuest shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for StarTek and HireQuest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StarTek 0 0 2 0 3.00 HireQuest 0 0 0 0 N/A

StarTek presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.51%. Given StarTek’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe StarTek is more favorable than HireQuest.

Risk & Volatility

StarTek has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HireQuest has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares StarTek and HireQuest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StarTek $657.91 million 0.40 -$15.02 million $0.08 81.63 HireQuest $15.88 million 7.53 -$290,000.00 N/A N/A

HireQuest has lower revenue, but higher earnings than StarTek.

Profitability

This table compares StarTek and HireQuest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StarTek -6.23% -1.36% -0.55% HireQuest -14.02% 6.79% 4.24%

Summary

StarTek beats HireQuest on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc., a business process outsourcing company, provides omnichannel customer interactions, technology, and back-office support solutions for brands in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands. It serves telecom, e-commerce and consumer, media and cable, financial and business services, travel and hospitality, healthcare and education, technology, IT and related services, and other industries in the Americas, the Middle East, Malaysia, India, Sri Lanka, Argentina, Peru, and internationally. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc. provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labour and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 147 franchisee-owned offices in 32 states and the District of Columbia. It serves small businesses and large corporate enterprises in the manufacturing, warehousing, construction, disaster recovery, hospitality, recycling, logistics, auctioneering, landscaping, and retail industries. The company was formerly known as Command Center, Inc. and changed its name to HireQuest, Inc. in September 2019. HireQuest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Goose Creek, South Carolina.

