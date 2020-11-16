Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 145.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 154.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 51.3% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $61.51 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $62.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.60.

