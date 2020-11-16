Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 48.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 152.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 246.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TYL. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.50.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.28, for a total value of $5,556,480.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at $53,077,580.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,073,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $11,600,780. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $416.15 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $247.22 and a 52-week high of $429.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $385.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

