Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Takes Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in VICI Properties by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.79 per share, for a total transaction of $123,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,535.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $121,992.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,602.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on VICI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $25.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 99.57 and a current ratio of 99.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average is $21.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 4.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

