Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRIS. Laidlaw started coverage on Curis in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Curis in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

CRIS opened at $1.23 on Friday. Curis has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $71.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.16.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Curis will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Curis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Curis by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Curis by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 127,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 66,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Curis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

