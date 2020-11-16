CVR Partners Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, November 24th (NYSE:UAN)

Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, November 24th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of UAN stock opened at $0.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $82.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89. CVR Partners has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.16. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 17.02% and a negative net margin of 31.06%.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Pytosh acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,796.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CVR Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,455,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 40,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CVR Partners by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,136,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 61,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CVR Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,104,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after buying an additional 66,094 shares during the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.