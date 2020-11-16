DAD Chain 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $851,736.00 (DAD)

DAD Chain (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. In the last seven days, DAD Chain has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DAD Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002395 BTC on popular exchanges. DAD Chain has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $851,736.00 worth of DAD Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00075627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00419824 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00022335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $518.90 or 0.03187633 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00026299 BTC.

About DAD Chain

DAD Chain is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,948,331 tokens. DAD Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain. DAD Chain’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain. DAD Chain’s official website is dad.one.

Buying and Selling DAD Chain

DAD Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

