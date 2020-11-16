DAEX Price Tops $0.0035 (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 16th. One DAEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including LBank and Indodax. Over the last seven days, DAEX has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. DAEX has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $11,935.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00075627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00419824 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00022335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.90 or 0.03187633 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00026299 BTC.

DAEX is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

