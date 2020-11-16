Dai Tops 1-Day Volume of $81.07 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Dai has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $81.07 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dai has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Dai token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00006146 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00075627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00419824 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00022335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $518.90 or 0.03187633 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00026299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00022328 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai (DAI) is a token. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 1,008,450,252 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,008,450,226 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com.

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.