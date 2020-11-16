Denarius Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 16th. Denarius has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $122.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Denarius has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Denarius coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000945 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, CoinExchange, SouthXchange and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Denarius Coin Profile

Denarius (D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,432,097 coins. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin. The official website for Denarius is denarius.io.

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

