Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL) a €18.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Nord/LB set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €27.20 ($32.00) target price on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Independent Research set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €19.81 ($23.31).

Get Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) alerts:

ETR:ARL opened at €17.73 ($20.86) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of €16.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.26. Aareal Bank AG has a 1 year low of €12.28 ($14.45) and a 1 year high of €31.90 ($37.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23.

About Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F)

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.