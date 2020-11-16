Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Evotec SE (EVT.F) (ETR:EVT) a €28.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Evotec SE (EVT.F) (ETR:EVT) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Evotec SE (EVT.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Evotec SE (EVT.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of EVT opened at €25.37 ($29.85) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is €22.96 and its 200-day moving average is €23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.17. Evotec SE has a 12 month low of €17.17 ($20.20) and a 12 month high of €26.77 ($31.49).

Evotec SE (EVT.F) Company Profile

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

