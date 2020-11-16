Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give freenet AG (FNTN.F) (FRA:FNTN) a €18.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on freenet AG (FNTN.F) (FRA:FNTN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FNTN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.30 ($26.24) target price on shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €18.80 ($22.12) target price on shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.70 ($19.65) price target on shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. freenet AG (FNTN.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €20.53 ($24.15).

Shares of FRA:FNTN opened at €17.10 ($20.11) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of €16.29. freenet AG has a 12-month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 12-month high of €32.92 ($38.73).

About freenet AG (FNTN.F)

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

